Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim cover super simple traditional Holiday sides with a bit of a twist

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Although the Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations and parties may look a bit different this year, whether you are enjoying a large gathering or more intimate affair, yummy sides for the big meals are a must.  This week, we decided to make a couple of classics, macaroni and cheese, and a broccoli and cheese casserole.  Of course, we put the Manmade Gourmet spin on both, and kept them really easy to make, not to mention not break the budget!  Ready to get cookin?

Up first, the MAK ‘n Cheese

Here’s What you need:

12 ounces sharp cheese
8 ounces mozzarella
8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
6 eggs
2 c milk
16 ounces elbow noodles
1 can evaporated milk
1 can cheddar cheese soup
Salt, pepper, paprika, nature’s seasons to taste

Here’s What You Do: 

Preheat oven to 350°
Boil noodles per instructions on box.
Shred cheese
Using mixer, mix the cream cheese, eggs, soup and spices together until smooth. Add milk. Continue to mix until velvety smooth.

Layer noodles, shredded cheese, noodles, shredded cheese (saving a little cheese for top). Pour mixture slowly over top until completely covered. Add a little cheese and paprika on top…cook for 35-40 min until knife in center comes out clean.

 

 

When you pull it out of the oven, allow the dish to cool and set for several minutes, then sit back and enjoy!

Ok, now it is time for the super yummy broccoli casserole!

Here is what you need:

2 (10 oz) packages cooked and drained frozen chopped broccoli

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 (10 3/4 oz) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 lightly beaten eggs

2 cups crushed buttery crackers

2 tablespoons melted butter

 

Here’s what you do:

Preheat oven to 350 °

Spray a 13 by 9 inch baking dish with vegetable oil cooking spray

In a large mixing bowl, combine broccoli, mayo, cheese, soup and eggs

Mix well

Place the mixture in the prepared baking dish

Top with the crushed crackers and pour the melted butter evenly over the crackers.

 

 

 

Place in oven

Set the timer for 35 minutes – cook until brown and yummy

When you pull it out, allow it to cool and set.

**Don’t forget the dishes!

Sit down and Enjoy!

