Deputies investigating after woman found with gunshot wound in Swansea

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say one woman was shot on Wednesday. Investigators say around 2:30 a.m., they responded to North Church Road in Swansea and found a woman with a gunshot wound. Authorities believe the actual shooting took place on Bachman Dykes Road.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.