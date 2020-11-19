DHEC: 1,410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 17 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases reported in the state 189,251 with 3,924 confirmed deaths.

Click here for a look at cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,729 test results from Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.5%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.