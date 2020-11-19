Governor McMaster to SC: “Get Tested before Turkey”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster addressed the state on Thursday about Coronvirus precautions during the holiday.

The Governor says this year will be different from other years, when celebrating the holidays, and everyone has to be careful and be smart.

McMaster urging South Carolina residents, if their plans include travelling or gathering indoors for Thanksgiving, to “Get tested for COVID-19 before the Turkey”.

The Governor reporting that there are nearly 300 test sites in the state for Coronavirus testing.

McMaster says getting tested could save lives at Thanksgiving.

For a look at the DHEC Coronavirus test site link, click here: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations