RCSD asking for help finding missing teen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing. Authorities say 16-year-old Jaiden Jeffery was last seen at his home on Bayfield Road on Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

Officials say Jeffery left without medication that he requires for a medical condition. Police say Jefferey is approximately 6’1″ tall, weighs 205 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say Jeffery was last seen wearing a black basketball jacket and grey shorts.

Anyone with information as to where Jeffery may be is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.