RCSD seeking help identifying suspects from convenience store shoplifting

1/4 Kent’s Korner Shoplifting Male Suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/4 Kent’s Korner Shoplifting Female Suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

3/4 Kent’s Korner Shoplifting Car At Pump Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

4/4 Kent’s Korner Shoplifting Car Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a convenience store shoplifting. Deputies say that on November 4, the two suspects walked into the Kent’s Korner Store on Broad River Road, and the female distracted the store clerk while the man moved behind the counter. Authorities say the man took an unknown number of cigarette cartons. Deputies say when the clerk met the man behind the counter, he motioned as if he had a gun, saying “she didn’t want any of this” before leaving from behind the counter.

According to authorities, the suspects left the scene in a light blue, four-door sedan, driving in an unknown direction. Investigators say the man was wearing a black hoodie with “SOX” on the front and the number “8” on the back. Investigators say the woman was also wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.