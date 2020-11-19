The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree initiative begins Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is almost that time of year again for you to be Santa for a child in need. The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees go up Friday at the Columbiana Centre. On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need of some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. Just stop by, choose a child’s name and buy a gift.

For more information about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree initiative, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/programs/assistance/angel-tree.

