11-month-old dies in vehicle collision on US Highway 321 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office says an 11-month-old baby has died after a vehicle collision on Thursday.

Coroner Chris Hill says Malayah Ivery died at the collision scene on US Highway 321 North near Plum Lane.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry left the roadway on the right side, hit an embankment, overturned and hit a tree.

Troopers say the driver and a juvenile front seat passenger were injured and were taken to a hospital; both of the victims were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say Ivery was the rear seat passenger.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.