Molina Healthcare providing free Thanksgiving meals for Medicaid members Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Molina Healthcare is having a free Thanksgiving drive-thru this Sunday at Irmo High School, starting at 3 p.m. Molina Healthcare, Connor Shaw and local partners will be distributing turkeys and thanksgiving sides to 400 Columbia families at Irmo High School, along with 100 free flu vaccinations by CVS Health.

The free drive-thru is open to all Medicaid members, on a first-come first-serve basis while supplies last.