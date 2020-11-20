St. Peter Catholic Church, First Baptist Church of Columbia to host 30th annual interfaith Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still looking for Thanksgiving plans, St. Peter Catholic Church and First Baptist Church of Columbia are hosting their 30th annual interfaith Thanksgiving dinner. It will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving day at the Basilicia of Saint Peter on Assembly street.

They will have a hot turkey dinner complete with homemade desserts for the needy in Columbia. They are planning to feed hundreds of guests at the church and deliver 1,000 dinners to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Midlands as well.