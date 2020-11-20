UofSC reports 25 new positive coronavirus cases on campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina has updated its coronavirus dashboard for the latest testing period (Nov. 17-19). UofSC reports 25 positive coronavirus cases, 24 of which are students. There are now 108 active cases reported on campus.

UofSC says 3,834 tests were conducted in the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 1.05%.

To access the full UofSC coronavirus dashboard visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.