Clemson’s game at Florida State postponed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Clemson-Florida State game, originally scheduled for noon Saturday is postponed after both teams’ medical staffs could not agree on playing the game.

The issue stemmed from a Clemson backup offensive lineman testing positive for the virus Friday. Clemson learned of his positive test result after that player had already traveled with the team to Tallahassee.

According to a source, FSU medical professionals did not feel comfortable playing the game Saturday, fearing other members of Clemson’s football team were exposed to the positive player.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel, the player who tested positive also practiced this week having symptoms of COVID-19.

Source: The issue that FSU medical officials had with Clemson’s positive test is that the offensive lineman practiced while symptomatic this week. (He had been testing negative.) After he did test positive from the Friday test, there was concern he’d been contagious. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

The Tigers will head back to Clemson Saturday morning. No makeup date for the game has been announced.

In place of Clemson-Florida State, ABC Columbia will air Florida at Vanderbilt starting at noon.