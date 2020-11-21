DHEC: 1,530 new cases of Coronavirus and 26 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new Coronavirus case numbers.

According to DHEC, 1,530 new cases were confirmed in SC and 26 new deaths reported.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 192,645.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 294

Health officials say 13,693 individual test results were reported statewide yesterday and 11.2% percent were positive.