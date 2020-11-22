Columbia Police: Holidays are prime time for auto break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As we head into the holidays, Columbia police want to make sure thieves don’t turn your happy holidays into a blue Christmas.

Area law enforcement, as well as City of Columbia officials are asking Midlands residents to be aware of items you leave in your car.

Police say the holidays are a prime time for car break-ins.

Among the suggestions for preventing car break-ins during the holidays:

Always park in well lit areas.

Put any valuable items such as presents, phones and GPS devices in the trunk.