DHEC: 1,066 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sunday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,066 new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Health officials also reported Nine deaths.

DHEC says 8,394 individual test results were reported statewide yesterday with 12.7% percent positive.

Health officials say the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina has risen to 193,787.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)