GM No Longer Supports Trump California Lawsuit

In an about face, General Motors withdrew from a lawsuit that was initiated by the Trump administration. The lawsuit seeks to end California’s right to set its own clean air standards. GM urged other automakers to pull out of the lawsuit as well. GM went on to say that it agrees with Joe Biden’s plan to encourage more electric vehicles.

For the for all the details see: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-lawsuits-environment-california-gavin-newsom-f30458eb13b6ff967d05b12c178621e8?utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter