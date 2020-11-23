Serve & Connect partnering with Midlands law enforcement to deliver Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The local nonprofit, Serve & Connect, is partnering with law enforcement agencies in five Midlands counties to deliver Thanksgiving meals and produce to hundreds of families this year. The donations that make this possible come from BI-LO Gives Foundation, Central Carolina Community Foundation and the South Carolina Bar Foundation. Through these donations, law enforcement agencies will hand deliver 775 turkeys, hams and produce bags to hundreds of pre-selected families in need.

Serve & Connect will work with the Columbia Police Department and the Lexington Police Department to deliver 600 turkeys and produce bags to needy families. The nonprofit will distribute 175 turkeys and hams through the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Camden Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are honored to support this initiative in collaboration with several of our law enforcement partners. The food deliveries provide an additional opportunity for officers to interact with their communities in a positive, non-enforcement way. The deliveries also share love and support with families in need during this holiday season and build community through connection,” said Kassy Alia Ray, CEO and Founder of Serve & Connect.

In past years, Serve & Connect has hosted a shared meal and resource fair, serving hundreds of individuals. This year, the group is unable to hold this shared meal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Law enforcement officers will be delivering food on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week.