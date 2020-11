The Salvation Army kicks off this year’s Red Kettle Campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday afternoon, the Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season. The need is even greater this year because of COVID-19. Not only are more people in need of the Salvation Army’s services, but fewer kettles will be placed at area stores.

Today, JT Gandolfo, of JT’s Kia, donated $225,000 to the Red Kettle Campaign.