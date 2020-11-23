UofSC to require monthly coronavirus testing for students, staff on campus during spring 2021 semester

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the University of South Carolina announced a new mandatory coronavirus testing policy for the 2021 spring semester.

UofSC says they will require a negative coronavirus test result for all students, faculty and staff who either live in university-affiliated housing, will be on campus for classes or will utilize campus resources such as the Thomas Cooper Library or Russell House, before returning to campus in January.

UofSC says tests not conducted directly by the school must be reported to the university’s MyHealthSpace portal.

Additionally, UofSC says they will require monthly coronavirus testing during the 2021 spring semester. Monthly testing will be required for the same group, mentioned above, throughout the semester. The university says that one Sunday per month, students will receive an email or text message notifying them that they need to get tested between Monday and Thursday of that week. Faculty and staff will also receive an email reminder one Sunday per month.

UofSC says that those who fail to get tested during this period will be subject to university sanctions. The university says students wishing to be exempt from monthly testing must provide results from a nasal test, saliva test, an antigen/rapid test or an antibody test with positive results dating back no earlier than 90 days before the individual’s Sunday selection.

For a full list of who is required to get tested and more information on the university’s new COVID-19 testing policy, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/safety_guidelines/testing/spring_2021/index.php.