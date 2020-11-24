44 new confirmed cases on campus in latest UofSC coronavirus dashboard update

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard for the latest testing period (November 20-23).

UofSC reports 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 39 of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases reported to 133. UofSC says 5,220 tests were conducted in the latest testing period, yielding a percent positive rate of 1.50%.

To access the full UofSC coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.

Categories: Local News, Richland
