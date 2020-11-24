44 new confirmed cases on campus in latest UofSC coronavirus dashboard update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard for the latest testing period (November 20-23).

UofSC reports 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 39 of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases reported to 133. UofSC says 5,220 tests were conducted in the latest testing period, yielding a percent positive rate of 1.50%.

To access the full UofSC coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.