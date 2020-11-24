Have Greenhouse Gases Gone Down in Covid Lockdowns

Lots of folk are asking if Greenhouse Gas pollution has gone down during the Covid lockdowns. Yes, there have been fewer folks travelling and that has meant less pollution going into the air. But think of it this way. We’ve been adding tons and tons and tons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere for decades and the lockdowns only slowed that process some. The lockdowns didn’t remove any greenhouse gases. They just slowed down the addition of greenhouse gases. You might like to read a more complete look at things in this article: https://www.euronews.com/living/2020/11/23/covid-lockdowns-only-had-a-marginal-impact-on-stopping-global-warming-says-wmo