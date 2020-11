Midlands law enforcement deliver hundreds of free turkeys to the community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the non-profit Serve & Connect along with Columbia Police and Richland County deputies handed out turkeys and Thanksgiving produce on Sunset Drive. Serve & Connect says the deliveries are a great way to connect the officers with the communities they protect.

According to the organization, agencies across the Midlands are distributing 775 free turkeys, hams, and produce bags.