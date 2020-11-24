Richland Library temporarily closes Eastover location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday, the Richland Library said that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Richland Library responded by promptly closing the Eastover location.

The library says that while the employee did come into contact with some customers, they have several safety measures in place to keep everyone safe including mandatory face coverings, social distancing and environmental cleaning. The library said that all employees who may have come in contact with the person who tested positive have been notified and are self-isolating as is the library’s policy.

The Richland Library says they plan to reopen the Eastover location for service on Saturday at 9 a.m. In the meantime, the library says customers will be unable to return books or retrieve holds until service resumes. The library says they will extend pick-up and due dates for customers who utilize the Eastover location.

Updates will be provided on the Richland Library website.