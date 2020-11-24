Skutchi Designs building new facility in Horry County, creating 41 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday by the Office of the Governor, Skutchi Designs, Inc. announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The office furniture company will build a new 85,000 square foot facility in Ascott Valley Park in Conway to increase business and supply more customers.

The more than $3.5 million investment will create 41 jobs. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Those interested in working with Skutchi Designs should visit SC Works.

“Horry County has made it easy to operate our business and proven that it wants us as part of the community. We look forward to growing our company and much more success in Horry County. It is a great place to live, work and play,” said Skutchi Designs CEO Jamie Ferraro.

Skutchi Designs manufactures office furniture such as cubicles and desks.