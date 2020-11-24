Sumter Co. Sheriff: Suspect arrested for 2019 assault and battery

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According the the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Travon Darrell Ragin, 21, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an incident that dates back to September 2019. Investigators say that on September 16, 2019, Ragin shot a female victim several times in her home in the Red Bay area, resulting in medical treatment and surgeries for the victim.

Ragin, Travon

Travon Ragin
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Ragin has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts