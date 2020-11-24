Sumter Co. Sheriff: Suspect arrested for 2019 assault and battery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According the the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Travon Darrell Ragin, 21, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an incident that dates back to September 2019. Investigators say that on September 16, 2019, Ragin shot a female victim several times in her home in the Red Bay area, resulting in medical treatment and surgeries for the victim.

Authorities say Ragin has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.