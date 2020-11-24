Wedgefield man charged with murder, related charges for fatal Ollie Drive shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies say they arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Ollie Drive on November 9. Authorities say 23-year-old Dejuan Moorer Bryant was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, Bryant fired into an occupied dwelling on Ollie Drive on November 9, killing 26-year-old Briannica Johnson and injuring a man. Authorities say this man was taken to a hospital after the incident, for treatment.

Authorities say Bryant was denied bond on all three of his charges.