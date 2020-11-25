Gamecocks’ exhibition game vs. Coker canceled Wednesday

The Gamecocks’ exhibition game against Coker was canceled Wednesday afternoon after a delay in the results of Coker’s COVID-19 tests. According to a source close to South Carolina, the program’s test results were never received by the team, forcing USC to cancel the game just two hours before tip-off.

Due to a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results in advance of tonight’s exhibition, the matchup vs. the Cobras has been canceled. South Carolina continues to prepare for its season opener vs. Liberty on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 25, 2020

Carolina will open the season now against the Liberty Flames Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO.

The Gamecocks are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, when the team reached the Final Four.