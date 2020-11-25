Gamecocks’ exhibition game vs. Coker canceled Wednesday
The Gamecocks’ exhibition game against Coker was canceled Wednesday afternoon after a delay in the results of Coker’s COVID-19 tests. According to a source close to South Carolina, the program’s test results were never received by the team, forcing USC to cancel the game just two hours before tip-off.
Carolina will open the season now against the Liberty Flames Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO.
The Gamecocks are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, when the team reached the Final Four.