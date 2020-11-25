Gov. McMaster signs executive order giving DHEC authority to proceed with COVID-19 testing program in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order which gave the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control the authority to implement their COVID-19 testing program in schools.

Governor McMaster sees this as an important step in keeping the state’s students in the classroom. “Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction,” said Governor McMaster. “School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.”

220,000 antigen tests have been allocated for this program, but DHEC says more tests could be made available for schools in the future. DHEC says the results for these rapid tests should be available 15 minutes after the test.

According to officials, trained school staff will administer the voluntary tests to students, faculty or staff presenting symptoms. Tests will not be administered to minors without consent from a parent or guardian.

DHEC says they expect to begin delivering tests to school districts next week.

For more information about this program, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-rapid-testing-south-carolina-public-schools.