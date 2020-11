RCSD offering to check in on your home while you’re away on vacation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is offering to check in on your home while you’re away. The department says all you have to do is fill out a form or call 803-576-3000 and deputies will conduct a property check for your home.

For more information and to fill out a home check request, visit www.rcsd.net/property-checks/.