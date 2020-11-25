SCDPS urges public to avoid distractions behind the wheel during holiday travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is urging all drivers to avoid distractions behind the wheel. More state troopers, and officers will be on the roads ahead of the official holiday travel period, starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at midnight.

Officials say there were 22 traffic fatalities in the state during the Thanksgiving travel period last year and they want to decrease that number. As of November 24, there have been 919 traffic deaths in the state, compared to 896 at this time last year.