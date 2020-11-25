Sumter County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man with PTSD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old. Deputies say Nicholas Howard was last seen walking away from a relative’s house on Kingsbury Drive on the evening of November 23. Authorities say Howard has been diagnosed with severe PTSD and has not been taking his medication.

Deputies say Howard was last seen wearing a red/burgundy and black t-shirt with white lettering, gray sweatpants and brown sandals. Authorities say Howard stands at 5’9″, weighs about 250 pounds and has tattoos on both of his arms as well as his left leg. Deputies say he was carrying a black duffle back and a Michael Jordan shoebox.

Anyone with information as to Howards whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Dellinger at 803-934-6369 or Crimestoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.