Interstate Lane closures restricted during holiday travel says SC DOT

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – If you are hitting the road during the Thanksgiving holidays, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has an update on lane closures, making the ride a little less congested.

SC DOT says they are prohibiting lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work.

According to officials, these restrictions will be in place from noon Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday, November 30.

According to SC DOT, drivers may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org