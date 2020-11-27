Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption hosted by Columbia Animal services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for a furry friend this holiday season?

The City of Columbia Animal Service is hosting a “Home for the Holidays” pet adoption event. All pet adoptions are $25 now through the end of the year.

You can visit 127 Humane Lane in Columbia to check out the pets. Click here to see the pets that are available for adoption.

Only three people will be allowed in the building at one time and face masks are required.