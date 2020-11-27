Midlands shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Holiday shoppers were out in full force across the Midlands today. Keeping coronavirus guidelines in mind, Black Friday goers hit several area stores to chase down some of the years most sought after sales.

Off Harbison Boulevard at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Old Navy, parking lots were packed with cars and shoppers.

If you’re not hitting the stores this weekend due to the coronavirus, experts say in general, many are offering the same or better deals online.