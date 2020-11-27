Tips on how to keep your data safe while shopping online this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Many people are not heading out for the traditional Black Friday due to the pandemic. Instead, they’re heading online. Experts share some tips you may want to keep in mind when online shopping.

Storing credit card information on a site you frequent can be convenient, but also risky if there’s a data breach. Make sure there are reliability and privacy seals of approval on websites you are ordering from. Make sure your online passwords are strong and finally, don’t use public Wi-Fi when shopping.