Uptown Gifts on Main partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank for weekend food drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One local store on Main Street, Uptown Gifts on Main, is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank this weekend for a food drive. You can drop off non-perishable items at the store on Main Street on Saturday and Sunday.

You can donate items like canned meats, cereal and paper goods. For every two items donated, you will receive 10% off an item and be entered to win a gift basket.