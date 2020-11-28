Salvation Army Angel Trees now up across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–This year you have a chance to be an Angel for a needy child. The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees are now up at area locations.

If you are headed to the mall, the Angel Tree is located near the JC Penney court at Columbiana Centre.

ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for the project.

On the trees you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, they hope to get for Christmas.

For more ways to donate, click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/