Saluda Shoals Park hosting annual Holiday Lights on the River through end of the year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saluda Shoals Park is having their annual drive-thru Holiday Lights on the River show. Holiday Lights on the River runs each night from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., rain or shine, until the end of the year. You can hop in your car and journey through more than two miles of a million sparkling lights and animated light displays.

Admission into the park is $20 per car. More information about the event can be found here.