Today Marks the “Official” End to the 2020 Hurricane Season

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th. So today is “officially” the end of the 2020 season. As you know, sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t pay attention to specific dates – so there’s always a chance more storms could occur this year. As it is, this has been a record setting year. Here’s an excerpt from Brian McNoldy’s Blog. He’s an expert in hurricanes from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science

“The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends today, and it has certainly been one for the record books. As of today, there were 30 named storms, 13 of which became hurricanes, and 6 of those became major hurricanes (Category 3+ on the Saffir-Simpson Scale). For context, the average of those same quantities over the past fifty years is 12.2, 6.3, and 2.5. The previous record number of named storms was 28, set in 2005. And not only did 2020 beat that record, it did so quickly. With the exception of the 1st, 2nd, and 4th storms, the remaining 27 were all the earliest formation dates on record!”

Here’s the link to his full article – well worth the read: https://bmcnoldy.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-record-smashing-2020-hurricane.html