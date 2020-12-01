AP: South Carolina capital city mayor to head US diplomacy group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city is taking on a leadership role at an international organization. Officials said Monday that Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will be the incoming co-chairman of the Center for U.S. Global Leadership Board. The board is the education arm of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Its aim is to supplement the United States’ national defense by strengthening the civilian tools of development and diplomacy. Benjamin has been mayor of Columbia since 2010 and has been considered a rising star in the Democratic Party.