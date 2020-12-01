Four Lexington County men arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

ROMANELLI, MARC D Marc D. Romanelli

LANCELOT, GREG DANIEL Greg Daniel Lancelot

MCCONNELL, WILLIAM E William E. McConnell

KAMINER, PATRICK MICHAEL Patrick Michael Kaminer







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that four Lexington County men have been arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Wilson says 23-year-old Greg Daniel Lancelot Jr. of Cayce, 33-year-old Patrick Michael Kaminer of West Columbia, 35-year-old William E. McConnell of Cayce and 50-year-old Marc D. Romanelli of Lexington were all arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office during the month of November and face 14 total charges for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say that all four men distributed files containing child sexual abuse material. According to authorities, several CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Lancelot, McConnell and Romanelli.

Authorities say the four men each face charges of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. This is a felony offense with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for each count. Officials say Lancelot and Kaminer face two counts while McConnell and Romanelli each face five counts.