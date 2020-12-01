OCSO: Two suspects arrested in connection with November murder

1/2 KELLEYON KEY Kelleyon Key Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/2 DAVION JONES Davion Jones Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men believed to be connected to a murder that took place on November 4. Deputies say 21-year-old Davion Jones and 18-year-old Kelleyon Key were taken into custody in a business district in Jacksonville, Florida and brought back to South Carolina. The two men from Blackville each are charged with one count of murder for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man.

On November 4, deputies say they received a 911 call stating a vehicle with an injured driver was near Cavalry Church Road near Neeses. Deputies say the injury turned out to be a gunshot wound. Investigators say witnesses told them they saw a black man with long dreadlocks get out of a blue or green Jeep Cherokee, walk up to the victims Kia and get into an altercation with the victim before the victim sped off and crashed into a fire hydrant across the road.