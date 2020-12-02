DHEC: 1,612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths in the state. This is the highest number of new coronavirus deaths the Palmetto State has seen in a single day for the past two months. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 206,653 with 4,126 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,480 test results from Tuesday which produced a percent positive rate of 21.6%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.