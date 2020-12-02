Local Boy Scout building beds for shelter animals in Eagle Scout project, you can help by contributing to his GoFundMe

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Boy Scout for eight years, Aiden Carter, wants to make sure the animals at the Kershaw County Humane Society have a warm place to sleep this holiday season, and needs your help to make it happen. For his Eagle Scout project, Aiden is looking to build and deliver 40 beds for dogs and cats living at the shelter this December.

Aiden has a GoFundMe page and is in need of donations to make these beds. If you are available to help, visit Aiden’s page here and make a donation.