RCSD investigating deadly shooting in the Hopkins area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one dead. Deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Thrush Street for reports of gunshots around 7 p.m. Deputies say, when they arrived, EMS was treating a man in a car for a gunshot wound to his upper body. Authorities say the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.