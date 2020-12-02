Two men struck by car on Elmwood Avenue

Columbia Police say the two men were hit while crossing the road 'unlawfully'

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Columbia Police continue to investigate an accident that left two men, ages 24 and 29 injured.

Authorities say two men crossed the street ‘unlawfully’ in the 1400 block of Elmwood Avenue when they were hit by a Hyundai Sonata. A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department tell us the driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene after the scene after the accident that authorities say left one man with minor lacerations.

The second was taken to the hospital where at last check he was listed in stable condition.