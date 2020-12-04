“Operation Spread the Joy” collecting items to distribute to Columbia’s homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The tenth annual “Operation Spread the Joy” campaign is now underway, hoping to bring holiday cheer to the homeless population in Columbia. OSJ volunteers are collecting items now through December 20 which will be distributed to homeless men and women in downtown Columbia on December 24. Donations can be taken to Debi & Co. Salon at 2401-B Dutch Fork Road in Chapin and Salon Bella at 4711 Forest Drive, Unit 17. In addition to physical items, OSJ is accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Donations can be mailed to the above Debi & Co. Salon address or sent electronically through the OSJ Facebook page.

“Operation Spread the Joy” was started a decade ago by Irmo-area mom and hairdresser, Heather Malovic. Malovic started the campaign in her home, asking friends and neighbors for donations, but she has seen her vision grow over the years. “Every year more and more homeless men and women are blessed by the donations,” she said. “We all come away learning so much and with a greater appreciation for the true meaning of Christmas!”

This year, OSJ is specifically asking for the following items:

Fleece blankets

Gloves (adult)

Scarves

Socks (men’s athletic)

Ponchos

Travel Size Hand Sanitizer

Knit hats (adult)

Deodorant (men’s)

Body Spray (men’s)

Razors

Chapstick

Reusable grocery bags

OSJ says their goal this year is to fill 150 reusable grocery-sized bags. Donations will be distributed on December 24 in front of Hope Plaza and the Christ Central Ministries building on Main Street in downtown Columbia.