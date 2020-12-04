Several roads will be closed Sunday for the annual Town of Lexington Christmas Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Lexington annual’s Christmas Parade is this Sunday, and there are several road closures and detours drivers should be aware of. Starting at 1 p.m., West Bulter Street from Columbia Avenue to North Church Road in downtown will be closed. Haygood Avenue and a part of Meetze Street will also be closed for parade preparations.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. Town officials say the best place to watch the parade will be along west Main Street from Haygood Avenue to the intersection of Main Street and Lake Drive.

Attendees are asked to consider wearing a face covering and to social distance from others.