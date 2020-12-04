Small businesses relying more on internet sales as a means to get more customers

SC Dept. of Revenue said SC gained $311 million in internet sales tax over the last year

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Small businesses across the Midlands have had to adjust and adapt in order to stay afloat in 2020.

For businesses like Galloway and Moseley, a jewelry store in Sumter, 2020 has brought along many challenges.

In order to make ends meet during these uncertain times, the store has brought its jewels and necklaces to a new display case: the internet.

“You have to be able to change as things change. As we’ve seen earlier, you have to adapt, you have to make sure you have people that can adapt with you and you have to show you’re making efforts where you need to,” said Kim Hatchell, the Sales Manager for Galloway and Hatchell.

More customers have been loading up their shopping carts at their fingertips this year.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the state has made $311 million from internet sales tax in the last year, more than double last year’s total.

Carl Blackstone, the President of the Columbia Chamber, says going online is the smartest way for small businesses to adjust and adapt.

“You have to think creatively. Those who have never done that before need to think that way because people are clicking more than walking,” Blackstone said.

As the holidays draw near, Hatchell and her team have decked their halls with holiday decorations.

Even though not as many people are coming through the door, she says it’s meaningful to see people in the community still come to them, whether in-person or online, to make their holidays memorable.

“You put roots down, you take care of them, you water them, just like with relationships, it’s the same thing, you continue to grow those relationships and your customers take care of you when you take care of them,” said Hatchell.