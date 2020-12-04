UPDATE: Man charged with murder of 72-year-old woman after argument over feeding feral cats

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department has provided an update on the shooting death of 72-year-old Judy Burnett behind a shopping center on Thursday. Police say Sean Malahy, 49, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street where they found Burnett near the fence line behind the Town Square shopping center, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Officers say they administered aid until EMS arrived, and Burnett died on the way to the hospital. Police say they found Malahy nearby with a handgun and took him into custody.

Investigators say Malahy and Burnett knew each other and had previously argued over the feeding, trapping and releasing of the feral cats which were known to live in the area. Police say that Thursday night, Burnett was arguing with a witness who was with Malahy over feeding feral cats when Malahy joined the argument which turned into a fight where Malahy shot Burnett.

Police say Malahy is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.